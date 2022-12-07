Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto'o apologised Tuesday for kneeing an Algeria supporter in the face but insisted he was the target of "relentless provocation" by the North African state's supporters since a controversial World Cup qualifier this year

Doha, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto'o apologised Tuesday for kneeing an Algeria supporter in the face but insisted he was the target of "relentless provocation" by the North African state's supporters since a controversial World Cup qualifier this year.

The 41-year-old Cameroon federation president and ambassador for the Qatar World Cup flew into a rage after being approached as he left Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in Doha on Monday night.

A video widely shown on social media showed the four-time African player of the year breaking free from people seeking to restrain him and kneeing the face of a blogger named as Sadouni SM.

The man fell back after being struck but has not reported any serious injury.

Eto'o released a statement in which he admitted being involved in a "violent altercation".

"I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality," said the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker.

Eto'o only addressed his apology to "the public" however and made no gesture to the fan.

Eto'o lashed out at Algeria's supporters for their behaviour since Cameroon beat Algeria on away goals in a World Cup qualifying playoff in March.

Algeria later complained to FIFA about the referee and initially demanded a replay.

"I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters," Eto'o said.

"I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence," he added.

He said Cameroon fans at the World Cup had also been "harassed and pestered" by Algerians.