Etzebeth Replaces Kleyn For Springbok Test Against Wales
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Jean Kleyn has withdrawn from the South Africa team to play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and has been replaced by Eben Etzebeth, coach Rassie Erasmus announced
Kleyn withdrew from the match-day 23 "with a niggle", Erasmus said.
Etzebeth, who will learn on Sunday if he has been crowned world player of the year, will start at lock alongside Franco Mostert in the Springboks' final Test of the season.
Etzebeth's promotion to the starting XV sees flanker Marco van Staden drafted onto the replacements' bench.
"We feel for Jean as it would have been his first Test since the Rugby World Cup final last year," Erasmus said of Kleyn, who also won five caps for Ireland.
"But Marco is also a Rugby World Cup winner and has been with the squad all season, and he has also been training with the squad all week and throughout the tour, so it was a logical choice for him to start on the bench.
South Africa take on Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 1740 GMT.
Revised South Africa team (15-1)
Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Wilco Louwe, Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit
Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Marco van Staden, RG Snyman, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard
Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)
