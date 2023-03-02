EU Court Allows Russian Former F1 Pilot to Compete in EU Tournaments Under Neutral Flag

The EU Court of Justice has allowed Russian racing driver Nikita Mazepin to enter the European Union to participate in Formula 1 races under a neutral flag, according to a March 1 court rulin

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The EU Court of Justice has allowed Russian racing driver Nikita Mazepin to enter the European Union to participate in Formula 1 races under a neutral flag, according to a March 1 court ruling.

In the event that Mazepin is admitted to one of the Formula 1 teams or other automobile championships in the EU, he must assume the obligation to compete under a neutral flag and sign a corresponding undertaking required by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), the document read.

Mazepin is allowed to enter the EU for negotiations and the conclusion of agreements with racing teams or sponsors, according to the court ruling. At the same time, the racer's negotiations in the EU should not be related to the activities of his father, Dmitry Mazepin, or any other persons who fell under European sanctions over the situation in Ukraine.

In addition, Mazepin is also allowed to enter the EU to participate as the main or reserve pilot in the Formula 1 championships or other competitions organized by FIA, as well as other competitions and training. He is also allowed to use his bank account and credit card solely to cover expenses related to permitted activities in the EU.

Mazepin is a former Formula 1 driver. Due to the situation in Ukraine, US racing team Haas terminated the agreement with the pilot, as well as with the title sponsor, Russian company Uralkali.

Mazepin won the overall ranking of all-terrain vehicles at the Silk Way Rally in 2022.

In March 2022, he was included in the sanctions lists in Ukraine "for ties with the influential Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin, who is his father." Later, the racing driver protested this decision in the EU Court of Justice.