UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Annuls Order For Spanish Clubs To Repay State Aid

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:56 PM

EU court annuls order for Spanish clubs to repay state aid

A European court on Thursday overturned an order that two Spanish football clubs, Valencia and Elche, must repay millions of euros in public subsidies

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A European court on Thursday overturned an order that two Spanish football clubs, Valencia and Elche, must repay millions of Euros in public subsidies.

In July 2016, after concluding an investigation into alleged breaches of EU state aid rules, the European Commission had demanded the clubs repay Spain.

La Liga outfit Valencia was supposed to refund 20.4 million euros ($22.

9 million) and second division Elche 3.7 million euros.

But the General Court of the European Union has now found that the commission, the EU's executive arm, had made a "manifest error of assessment" in issuing the order.

The EU had argued that loan guarantees provided to the clubs by public bodies had allowed them to obtain finance at unfairly advantageous rates.

But the court ruled that Brussels' calculations were off and cancelled the order.

Related Topics

Football Loan European Union Brussels Valencia Spain July 2016 Allied Rental Modarba Million Court

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

1 minute ago

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisa ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May End by June if Measures I ..

2 minutes ago

CII recommends establishing special courts, police ..

2 minutes ago

Australia unveils $11bn stimulus to ease virus dow ..

6 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for lifestyle changes, mode ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.