EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Olympic Games in Beijing on Monday - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) EU foreign ministers will discuss diplomatic presence at the Beijing Olympics at the December 13 meeting amid the US decision on a "diplomatic boycott," but no concrete decisions are expected following the discussion, a senior European source told reporters in Brussels.

According to the source, the EU considers it useful to have a common European position on this topic, but specific decisions should be made by the member states at the national level.