UrduPoint.com

EU To Consider Possible Political Asylum For Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya - Paris

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The European Union will consider the possibility of providing political asylum to Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya who refuses to return to her country after the Olympics, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Monday.

"We will discuss with our European partners if we can grant her political asylum withing the following weeks or even days," Beaune said on RFI radio station.

