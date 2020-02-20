UrduPoint.com
Euro 2020 Organizers In St. Petersburg Work To Ensure Complete Safety Of Fans During Event

The organizing committee of the Russian part of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship is confident that fans, and residents and visitors of St. Petersburg will feel completely safe during the tournament and enjoy the football holiday atmosphere, the committee's spokesperson told Sputnik, commenting on bomb threat calls

Earlier in the week, the St. Petersburg courts' joint press service reported that an anonymous individual promised to launch a wave of bomb threat calls in the summer to spoil Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg. Previously, the same attacker regularly organized false bomb threats for ships, schools, kindergartens, shopping centers and transportation in St. Petersburg.

"The organizers of the Russian part of EURO 2020 are working closely with the ministries and departments responsible for ensuring security and order during the preparation and holding of the Euro 2020 in St.

Petersburg. We are confident that, like during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup year and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, fans in the stadium, residents of St. Petersburg and numerous guests of the city will feel completely safe and enjoy the atmosphere of a football holiday," the spokesperson said.

The UEFA Euro 2020 will be held from June 12 to July 12 across 12 cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg. The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island is set to host three games of the group stage and one quarterfinal.

