Euro 2020 Postponed Until Next Year Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Norwegian Federation

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 tournament until the next year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Norwegian Football Federation said Tuesday on its website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 tournament until the next year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Norwegian Football Federation said Tuesday on its website.

According to the federation, the championship is now expected to be held from June 11 to July 11 in 2021.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

