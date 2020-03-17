- Home
- Sports
- Football
- Euro 2020 Postponed Until Next Year Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Norwegian Federation
Euro 2020 Postponed Until Next Year Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Norwegian Federation
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:42 PM
UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 tournament until the next year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Norwegian Football Federation said Tuesday on its website
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 tournament until the next year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Norwegian Football Federation said Tuesday on its website.
According to the federation, the championship is now expected to be held from June 11 to July 11 in 2021.