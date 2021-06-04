Euro 2020: Scotland factfile

Glasgow, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Factfile on Scotland ahead of Euro 2020, which starts on June 11: Honours: None Previous Euro performance: Two participations FIFA ranking: 44 Nickname: The Tartan Army Coach: Steve Clarke Star players: Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, John McGinn Main clubs: Celtic, Rangers How did they qualify: Beat Serbia in playoffs Pre-Euro friendlies: Scotland 2 Netherlands 2 (June 2) Luxembourg v Scotland (June 6) 26-man squad: Goalkeepers: David Marshall (Derby/ENG), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers) Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds/ENG), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich/ENG), Jack Hendry (Oostende/BEL on loan from Celtic), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool/ENG), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal/ENG)Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton/ENG), Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull (all Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United/ENG), John McGinn (Aston Villa/ENG), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea/ENG), Scott McTominay (Manchester United/ENG)Forwards: Ryan Fraser (Newcastle/ENG), James Forrest (Celtic), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian), Che Adams (Southampton/ENG), Lyndon Dykes (QPR/ENG).