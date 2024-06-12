Open Menu

Euro 2024: Czech Republic Factfile

Published June 12, 2024

Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

) Factfile on the Czech Republic ahead of Euro 2024, which starts on June 14

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Factfile on the Czech Republic ahead of Euro 2024, which starts on June 14:

Previous Euro performance: 1976 European Championship winners (as Czechoslovakia). Played in all seven Euros since gaining independence in 1993. Runners-up in 1996, semi-finals in 2004

Other: World Cup group stage 2006.

FIFA ranking: 36th

Nickname: Narodak (National Team)

Coach: Ivan Hasek

Star players: Patrik Schick, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal

Main clubs: Slavia Prague, Sparta Prague, Viktoria Plzen

How did they qualify: Second in Group E behind Albania

Pre-Euro friendlies:

Czech Republic 7 Malta 1 (June 7)

Czech Republic 2 North Macedonia 1 (June 10)

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vitezslav Jaros (Graz/AUT), Matej Kovar (Leverkusen/GER), Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (West Ham/ENG), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranac (Viktoria Plzen), David Jurasek (Hoffenheim/GER), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), Martin Vitik (Sparta Prague), Tomas Vlcek (Slavia Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders: Antonin Barak (Fiorentina/ITA), Vaclav Cerny (Wolfsburg/GER), Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord/NED), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague), Tomas Soucek (West Ham/ENG), Pavel Sulc (Viktoria Plzen)

Forwards: Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen), Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), Adam Hlozek (Leverkusen/GER), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), Patrik Schick (Leverkusen/GER)

