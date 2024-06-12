Euro 2024: Czech Republic Factfile
Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM
) Factfile on the Czech Republic ahead of Euro 2024, which starts on June 14
Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Factfile on the Czech Republic ahead of Euro 2024, which starts on June 14:
Previous Euro performance: 1976 European Championship winners (as Czechoslovakia). Played in all seven Euros since gaining independence in 1993. Runners-up in 1996, semi-finals in 2004
Other: World Cup group stage 2006.
FIFA ranking: 36th
Nickname: Narodak (National Team)
Coach: Ivan Hasek
Star players: Patrik Schick, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal
Main clubs: Slavia Prague, Sparta Prague, Viktoria Plzen
How did they qualify: Second in Group E behind Albania
Pre-Euro friendlies:
Czech Republic 7 Malta 1 (June 7)
Czech Republic 2 North Macedonia 1 (June 10)
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Vitezslav Jaros (Graz/AUT), Matej Kovar (Leverkusen/GER), Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague)
Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (West Ham/ENG), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranac (Viktoria Plzen), David Jurasek (Hoffenheim/GER), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), Martin Vitik (Sparta Prague), Tomas Vlcek (Slavia Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague)
Midfielders: Antonin Barak (Fiorentina/ITA), Vaclav Cerny (Wolfsburg/GER), Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord/NED), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague), Tomas Soucek (West Ham/ENG), Pavel Sulc (Viktoria Plzen)
Forwards: Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen), Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), Adam Hlozek (Leverkusen/GER), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), Patrik Schick (Leverkusen/GER)
Recent Stories
Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market
Federal budget termed pro-people
Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead
CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget
Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK
Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations
MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 2024
Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material
Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly
Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of essential items
Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandukhel lauds performances of UoT
Macron urges anti-extremist alliance ahead of French polls
More Stories From Sports
-
Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead7 minutes ago
-
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States21 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi fumes over slow upgrdation work at Gaddafi stadium12 minutes ago
-
'In our best interest' to see England suffer early exit, says Hazlewood15 minutes ago
-
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States54 minutes ago
-
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland1 hour ago
-
Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 8636 minutes ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA2 hours ago
-
Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Polo3 hours ago
-
Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities to players3 hours ago
-
Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas3 hours ago
-
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under ‘Football 4 Hope' initiative3 hours ago