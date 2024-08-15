Euro Cup Star Lamine Yamal’s Father Injured In Stabbing Attack In Barcelona
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
BERLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) Spanish football star Lamine Yamal's father was injured in a stabbing attack following Yamal's impressive performance in the Euro Cup.
The 17-year-old footballer's father, Munir Nasraoui, was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants in a car park, where he was severely wounded by a knife.
According to Spanish media reports, the attack on Munir occurred on Wednesday night in the coastal town of Mataró, located north of Barcelona.
He was rushed to a hospital in Barcelona in critical condition, where he is now receiving treatment. His condition has since stabilized and is no longer considered life-threatening.
The reports indicate that a day before the stabbing, Munir had an argument with a group while walking his dog. Just hours later, the same group allegedly attacked him in a parking lot.
Police have confirmed that three individuals were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attack, and a fourth suspect was detained on Thursday morning.
The motive behind the stabbing remains unclear, and the police are continuing their investigation.
It is worth noting that Lamine Yamal made a name for himself in the Euro Cup and was awarded the 'Young Player of the Tournament' title at Euro Cup 2024.
