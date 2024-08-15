Open Menu

Euro Cup Star Lamine Yamal’s Father Injured In Stabbing Attack In Barcelona

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Euro Cup star Lamine Yamal’s father injured in stabbing attack in Barcelona

Spanish media report that the attack on Munir occurred on Wednesday night in the coastal town of Mataró, located north of Barcelona

BERLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) Spanish football star Lamine Yamal's father was injured in a stabbing attack following Yamal's impressive performance in the Euro Cup.

The 17-year-old footballer's father, Munir Nasraoui, was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants in a car park, where he was severely wounded by a knife.

According to Spanish media reports, the attack on Munir occurred on Wednesday night in the coastal town of Mataró, located north of Barcelona.

He was rushed to a hospital in Barcelona in critical condition, where he is now receiving treatment. His condition has since stabilized and is no longer considered life-threatening.

The reports indicate that a day before the stabbing, Munir had an argument with a group while walking his dog. Just hours later, the same group allegedly attacked him in a parking lot.

Police have confirmed that three individuals were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attack, and a fourth suspect was detained on Thursday morning.

The motive behind the stabbing remains unclear, and the police are continuing their investigation.

It is worth noting that Lamine Yamal made a name for himself in the Euro Cup and was awarded the 'Young Player of the Tournament' title at Euro Cup 2024.

