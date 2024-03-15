Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, made on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, made on Friday:

Quarter-finals

Club Brugge (BEL) v PAOK (GRE)

Olympiakos (GRE) v Fenerbahce (TUR)

Aston Villa (ENG) v Lille (FRA)

Viktoria Plzen (CZE) v Fiorentina (ITA)

- First legs to be played April 11, second legs April 18

Semi-finals

Aston Villa or Lille v Olympiakos or Fenerbahce

Viktoria Plzen or Fiorentina v Club Brugge or PAOK

- First legs to be played May 2, second legs May 9