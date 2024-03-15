Europa Conference League Quarter-final And Semi-final Draw
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, made on Friday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, made on Friday:
Quarter-finals
Club Brugge (BEL) v PAOK (GRE)
Olympiakos (GRE) v Fenerbahce (TUR)
Aston Villa (ENG) v Lille (FRA)
Viktoria Plzen (CZE) v Fiorentina (ITA)
- First legs to be played April 11, second legs April 18
Semi-finals
Aston Villa or Lille v Olympiakos or Fenerbahce
Viktoria Plzen or Fiorentina v Club Brugge or PAOK
