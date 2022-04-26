UrduPoint.com

Europe Tour: Pakistan Beat Netherlands 5-3 In First Match

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Europe tour: Pakistan beat Netherlands 5-3 in first match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :World No 18 Pakistan started their Europe campaign on a high note as they thrashed a World No. 4 Netherlands 5-3 in the first of the two matches against the tough European side at Breda on Tuesday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation, Pakistan got off to a flying start in the match as they took lead in the first quarter with Ejaz scoring a scintillating goal. However, the Netherlands bounced back as they scored two back-to-back goals to get a 2-1 lead.

In the third and fourth quarters, Pakistan team played aggressively to win the match 5-3. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan put up a splendid show as he scored three goals, while Mubbasher Ali and Ejaz scored on goal apiece.

The win was encouraging for a Pakistan side, whose seven players debuted against a strong Netherlands team.

Pakistan will play their second match against the Netherlands on Wednesday at the same venue. Then on Thursday, they will attend a training session in Belgium. They will play their only match against Belgium on Friday.

The Pakistan team will leave for Spain on May 1 to play a three-match series against Spain. All three matches of the series will be played in Barcelona on May 2, 3, and 4. Later on May 5, the national team will fly back home.

