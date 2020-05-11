UrduPoint.com
European 2021 Equestrian Championships Cancelled

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:06 PM

European 2021 equestrian championships cancelled

European equestrianism on Saturday became the latest sport to adjust its calendar because of the postponement of the Olympics with the announcement that it had cancelled its 2021 eventing championships

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 )

With the Tokyo Games put back to next summer, other sports that had planned major championships for 2021 have been forced to react.

The European equestrian championships were scheduled for Haras du Pin in Normandy from 11 to 15 August, which meant they were due to start just three days after the rearranged Olympics ends.

The French equestrian federation, which announced the cancellation in a press release, said a postponement had been considered but rejected and, instead, Haras du Pin was "positioning itself for the organisation of the European Eventing Championship in 2023."

