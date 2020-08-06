European 800m Champion Krol Banned For Doping
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:23 PM
Ukraine's double-European 800m champion Nataliya Krol has been banned for 20 months after testing positive for a banned diuretic, the world athletics integrity unit said on Thursday
The 25-year-old however keeps her 2016 and 2018 European titles.
She tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide in January and was provisionally suspended a month later.