European 800m champion Krol banned for doping

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Ukraine's double-European 800m champion Nataliya Krol has been banned for 20 months after testing positive for a banned diuretic, the world athletics integrity unit said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old however keeps her 2016 and 2018 European titles.

She tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide in January and was provisionally suspended a month later.