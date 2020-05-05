European Aquatics Championships Delayed Until May 2021

The European Aquatics Championships have been pushed back by a year to May 10-23 of 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the European governing body for aquatic sports LEN said Tuesday

"We believe it is realistic to hope that by May 2021 things will have returned to normal, hence allowing the organization of an exceptional event," LEN's Paolo Barelli said.

Hungary was to host the tournaments in swimming, diving, open water swimming and artistic synchronized swimming in Budapest on May 11-24.

The aquatic sports league has also canceled outstanding games related to the 2019-2020 Water Polo Champions Leagues, the 2019-2020 Water Polo Euro League Women and the 2019-2020 Water Polo Euro Cup.