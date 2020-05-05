UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Aquatics Championships Delayed Until May 2021

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:57 PM

European Aquatics Championships Delayed Until May 2021

The European Aquatics Championships have been pushed back by a year to May 10-23 of 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the European governing body for aquatic sports LEN said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The European Aquatics Championships have been pushed back by a year to May 10-23 of 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the European governing body for aquatic sports LEN said Tuesday.

"We believe it is realistic to hope that by May 2021 things will have returned to normal, hence allowing the organization of an exceptional event," LEN's Paolo Barelli said.

Hungary was to host the tournaments in swimming, diving, open water swimming and artistic synchronized swimming in Budapest on May 11-24.

The aquatic sports league has also canceled outstanding games related to the 2019-2020 Water Polo Champions Leagues, the 2019-2020 Water Polo Euro League Women and the 2019-2020 Water Polo Euro Cup.

Related Topics

Sports Polo Water Budapest Euro May Women Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

30 minutes ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

33 minutes ago

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif says many cricket ..

38 minutes ago

Mansha Pasha misses her little best girlfriend

52 minutes ago

FIFA to hold a workshop for West Asian Football As ..

60 minutes ago

IHC allows protective bail to former PM Abbasi in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.