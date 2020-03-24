UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Champions Cup Final Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

European Champions Cup final postponed

The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals and finals have been postponed due to the coronavirus, European rugby chiefs announced on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals and finals have been postponed due to the coronavirus, European rugby chiefs announced on Tuesday.

The finals of the two competitions were due to have been played on the weekend of May 22/23 in the French city of Marseille.

The quarter-finals had already been postponed.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said it was working with leagues and unions to restructure the conclusion to the season.

"EPCR remains committed to completing the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season," it said in a statement.

"And it is planned to reschedule the quarter-final and semi-final matches, as well as the Marseille finals, in line with fixtures in the professional league competitions, subject to advice from government and local authorities."Domestic competitions across Europe, which has become the epicentre of the virus, have already been put on hold.

Related Topics

Europe Marseille May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” cam ..

18 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Your City Needs Yo ..

23 minutes ago

PSX receives further COVID-19 shock

30 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.