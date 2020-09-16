European Champions Cup last four set for September 26

The European Champions Cup semi-finals will be held on September 26, European Professional Club Rugby announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Champions Cup semi-finals will be held on September 26, European Professional Club Rugby announced on Wednesday.

The winners of Saracens' trip to Leinster and Clermont's quarter-final with Racing will face each other at 1200 GMT a week Saturday, with either the Irish province or one of the French clubs playing at home.

The second semi-final will have the victors of Toulouse against Ulster and Exeter Chiefs versus Northampton Saints playing later in the day at 1430 GMT.

Record four-time champions Toulouse, the Irish side or the Chiefs will host the tie.

In the second-tier European Challenge Cup one game will be on Friday September 25 and the other a day later.

All quarter-finals for the continental competitions are being held this weekend after having been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.