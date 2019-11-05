UrduPoint.com
European Champions Saracens Deducted 35 Premiership Points

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

European champions Saracens deducted 35 Premiership points

English and European champions Saracens have been docked 35 points and fined over 5million ($6.5 million) for breaching the Premiership Rugby salary cap over several seasons, Premiership Rugby announced on Tuesday

Saracens -- who provided nine of the England squad that reached last Saturday's Rugby World Cup final -- had been suject to a nine-month investigation.

An indepenent panel adjudicated that they had indeed contravened the salary cap -- which is set at �7 million a year.

"The sanction that has been imposed on Saracens Rugby Club by the panel is: a total fine of �5,360,272.31 and a total deduction of 35 league points," read a statement from Premiership Rugby.

