UrduPoint.com

European Clubs Call For Talks With FIFA Amid Plans For Biennial World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:44 PM

European clubs call for talks with FIFA amid plans for biennial World Cup

The European Club Association has said it is willing to "engage" with FIFA over potential changes to the international calendar but has hit out at world football's governing body for its attempts to introduce a biennial World Cup

Lausanne, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Club Association has said it is willing to "engage" with FIFA over potential changes to the international Calendar but has hit out at world football's governing body for its attempts to introduce a biennial World Cup.

The ECA, which has nearly 250 members from across Europe with Paris Saint-Germain's Nasser al-Khelaifi its chairman, complained in a statement released on Friday that there had been "a lack of genuine (or indeed any) consultation" from FIFA about its proposals for a more regular World Cup.

It said it believes changes are needed to the calendar to make it "modernised and simpler", with fewer windows in which players have to be released by clubs for international duty, "better player protection and health and a balanced approach to club and international football".

It said it was available "to engage with FIFA to agree what those changes should be".

However it is not in favour of a World Cup every two years. "There is no room" in the current calendar said Michael Gerlinger, a vice-chairman of the ECA and on its legal advisory panel, earlier this month.

The ECA statement said FIFA's project would have "a direct and destructive impact on the club game" and "would put players' health and well-being at risk".

"They would dilute the value and meaning of club and country competitions" and "diminish and conflict with women's and youth football".

The organisation said FIFA was in "direct and unilateral breach of certain obligations", referring to an agreement, the so-called memorandum of understanding, that is currently in place with the ECA until 2024 and includes "joint approval" on the international calendar.

FIFA said earlier this week that there was "a broad consensus within the game that the international match calendar should be reformed and improved".

It has invited football's national federations to an online summit on September 30 to discuss the calendar as it pushes to hold the World Cup every two years instead of four.

FIFA's plan has also come under attack from UEFA, with European football's governing body saying it had "serious concerns" and that the World Cup would lose "legitimacy" by being held more often.

Related Topics

Football Attack World Europe FIFA September Women From Agreement PSG

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

5 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

6 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

5 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.