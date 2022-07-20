UrduPoint.com

European Clubs Launch Post-pandemic Push In USA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 20, 2022 | 08:10 AM

European clubs launch post-pandemic push in USA

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Barcelona and Real Madrid will play the fourth Clasico ever held outside of Spain on Saturday as powerhouse European football clubs return to the United States aiming to fan the flames of US fandom.

The match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, highlights the five-club, five-fixture Soccer Champions Tour organized by sports and entertainment giant AEG -- which also owns Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy.

The inaugural edition of the event features just some of the pre-season matches European clubs have scheduled Stateside after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

Real Madrid, coming off Champions League and LaLiga titles, and Barcelona are joined in the series by Italy's Juventus and Mexican clubs America and Chivas Guadalajara.

Meanwhile, English Premier League champions Manchester City and Premiership rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton and Germany's Bayern Munich are touring the United States simultaneously, all eager to rekindle the ardor of their US fans and strengthen and expand ties with North American corporate partners.

"Right now I think largely a lot of people are really excited to see some of the teams that they typically see in the summer," said Tom Braun, AEG Senior Vice President of Soccer and business Operations and Business Development.

"It's been such a long time since they've seen them that the absence has got people excited to come back and see the teams perform and see the players." Tickets for the Barca-Real Madrid match have nearly sold out, Ticketmaster showing prices ranging from around $250 to $900 for seats at pitch level.

The only prior Clasico played in the United States was in 2017 before a sellout crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Barcelona winning 3-2.

"It's still very new to the US, seeing these two teams play each other, so I don't think in any way it's getting diluted, I think it's just encouraging the interest not only in the clubs but in the sport," Braun said. "There's a lot of very strong followers of both teams in the US." With the European clubs in the build-up to their seasons, US fans won't necessarily see all the top players.

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema will likely miss Saturday's match against Barcelona. The France international was due to join his teammates on Tuesday.

But the exhibition games can also feature tantalizing glimpses of new acquisitions.

Erling Haaland, the 21-year-old goalscoring phenomenon recently obtained by Manchester City, could feature for his new club, who face America in Houston on Wednesday before playing Bayern Munich at the Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field on Saturday.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has joined his new teammates, while Barcelona could unveil Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski while Stateside.

While managers have long found it problematic to integrate new players and otherwise prepare for a new season while away from home, there's a crucial commercial aspect to the tours.

Barcelona, beset by financial problems, noted on their website that their touring party includes president Joan Laporta and other board members "who have a long agenda of social and commercial events" as they eye "one of the prime targets for expanding the Barca name globally".

"There's a lot of ambitions of engaging with corporate partners in a different way," Braun said. "I think it's bigger than simply making money."

Related Topics

Football Sports Business France Germany Los Angeles Tours Guadalajara Barcelona Madrid Las Vegas Green Bay Houston Miami Spain Italy United States Money 2017 Event All From Top Real Madrid Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Premier League Juventus

Recent Stories

Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence i ..

Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence in Hamza

7 hours ago
 October trial set in Musk, Twitter buyout battle

October trial set in Musk, Twitter buyout battle

7 hours ago
 Climate deniers sow weather-map heatwave misinfo

Climate deniers sow weather-map heatwave misinfo

7 hours ago
 Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune ..

Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune

7 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review monsoon arra ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review monsoon arrangements

8 hours ago
 Canada's Houle dedicates stage 16 triumph to broth ..

Canada's Houle dedicates stage 16 triumph to brother killed in hit-and-run

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.