European football turns into game of luck due to growing infection numbers

BERLIN, Jan. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) --:The growing number of infections among footballers threatens to turn competition in several European leagues into a game of luck.

This season's tight international schedule might have to be restructured as canceled games need to be repeated later in 2022.

But the Qatar World Cup in November and December and the Nations League next summer don't leave space for alternative dates.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp spoke about a gamble. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez talked about unfair competition.

Regulations demand a kick-off when 15 healthy players are available. Several clubs had to rely on amateur or second-team players.