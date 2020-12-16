UrduPoint.com
European Rugby Champions Exeter's Pool Game Cancelled Due To Covid

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:56 PM

Titleholders Exeter's European Champions Cup clash with Toulouse on Sunday has been cancelled after several players and staff tested positive for coronavirus, organisers announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Titleholders Exeter's European Champions Cup clash with Toulouse on Sunday has been cancelled after several players and staff tested positive for coronavirus, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Glasgow - who Exeter crushed 42-0 in their opening pool match last weekend - have also called off their home game with Toulouse's fellow French side Lyon on Saturday as many of their players are self-isolating as a result of the Chiefs news.

