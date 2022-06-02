UrduPoint.com

European Rugby Shakes Up Cup Competitions With South African Entry

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2022 | 02:10 PM

European rugby shakes up cup competitions with South African entry

Paris, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A South African team could succeed La Rochelle in lifting the European Champions Cup trophy in 2023 after it was announced on Thursday that five franchises from the country will compete in the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup from next season.

"In a landmark expansion of its tournaments, EPCR is delighted to confirm that the five leading clubs from South Africa will compete in the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup from the 2022/23 season and beyond," read a statement by European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) "The Cape Town-based Stormers, the Bulls from Pretoria and the Durban-based Sharks will compete in next season's Champions Cup following impressive campaigns in the United Rugby Championship, while the Lions from Johannesburg and the Cheetahs will fly the flag for South Africa in the Challenge Cup." Whether this paves the way for South Africa being invited into the Six Nations is open to question as the organisers of the northern hemisphere championship have denied this was on the cards.

The Springboks are tied to the southern hemisphere competition till 2025.

However, they had notified he southern hemisphere's governing body, SANZAAR that they were exploring the option of joining the Six Nations.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, thanked those who had made Thursday's announcement possible, adding that based on their participation in the URC competing in the two European competitions would only improve playing standards in South Africa.

"It has happened earlier than planned, as we started this process more than two years ago after Super Rugby imploded, but this has now become reality, which really is great news for South African rugby," said Roux in a SA Rugby statement.

"The first season of the URC has really been an eye-opener for our teams, but it also presented a wonderful opportunity to our players to participate in a superb competition.

"I firmly believe we are on the right track by playing in these competitions in the Northern Hemisphere, and we certainly can't wait to get involved in the EPCR competitions as it will only further enhance the local game." South African teams were brought into the expanded URC (formerly the Celtic League) after New Zealand Rugby withdrew from Super Rugby in 2020.

EPCR counterpart Anthony Lepage said it would boost the sport globally.

"This is a hugely significant step forward in realising our ambitions to grow our tournaments and bring these outstanding competitions to new audience across the globe," he said.

The formats for next season's Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will be announced shortly, in conjunction with details of the pool draws which will be staged towards the end of the month.

The 2023 Finals weekend is scheduled for Dublin's Lansdowne Road on May 19 and 20.

Related Topics

Road La Rochelle Dublin Pretoria Johannesburg South Africa May 2020 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

48 minutes ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

1 hour ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take r ..

Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take right decisions: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide

Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.