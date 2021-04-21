UrduPoint.com
European Super League Will 'reshape' After Clubs Withdraw: Statement

Wed 21st April 2021

European Super League will 'reshape' after clubs withdraw: statement

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The European Super League said early Wednesday it would consider ways to reshape the group following the departure of all six English clubs.

"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project," the League said in a statement.

The ESL was designed by the European giants to guarantee revenue from regular matches against one another without the risk of failing to qualify for 15 founder members.

Reaction to the Super League has been scathing, with politicians and football authorities threatening to take legal action against the so-called "dirty dozen", who were told they faced potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.

Only Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are still involved in the project.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City had already announced they will not take part in the league.

