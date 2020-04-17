UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Tour Cancels French Open, BMW International Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:35 PM

European Tour cancels French Open, BMW International Open

The European Tour on Friday announced the cancellations of both the French Open and the BMW International Open in Munich due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Scottish Open postponed

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The European Tour on Friday announced the cancellations of both the French Open and the BMW International Open in Munich due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Scottish Open postponed.

The British Open, golf's only major tournament played outside the United States, had already been scrapped, with top tours having been shut down since March 13.

The last completed event on the European Tour was the Qatar Masters, which ended on March 8.

The French Open, continental Europe's oldest Open competition, was due to be held from July 2-5, but was cancelled after the French government extended the ban on all mass gatherings until mid-July.

The BMW event in Munich was scheduled for June 25-28.

"Both Germany and France have been significantly impacted by coronavirus, and our thoughts go out to everyone affected in both countries, as well as elsewhere around the world," said European Tour chief Keith Pelley.

The Scottish Open, usually a key warm-up for the now-cancelled British Open, was due to take place in mid-July.

"Discussions about the possibility of rescheduling this event will continue as we look at a variety of different scenarios for our schedule for when it is safe and permitted to resume playing," added Pelley.

"We will only announce details of these plans when we have clarity on the global situation."The golfing Calendar has been thrown into disarray by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the Masters, originally scheduled for April, to be played in November, while the PGA Championship has been moved from May until August, and the US Open from June to September.

Related Topics

World Europe France Qatar Germany Tours Munich United States March April May June July August September November Event All From Government BMW Top US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Government must put people before big business

8 minutes ago

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

23 minutes ago

U.S. Government Prioritizes Pakistan In Coronaviru ..

31 minutes ago

Drug Regulations Authority of Pakistan issues advi ..

3 minutes ago

Cricket chiefs 'exploring all options' over T20 Wo ..

3 minutes ago

2020 ice skating worlds 'definitively cancelled": ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.