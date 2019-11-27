European Tour golfers to compete in shorts for first time

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Male golfers will be allowed to wear shorts instead of trousers this week for the first time in a European Tour event due to high temperatures expected at an event in South Africa.

Temperatures of 37 degrees celsius (98.6 fahrenheit) are forecast for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday during the 2020 season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Competitors will have to contend with 38 degrees celsius heat on Saturday before the temperature drops to 31 degrees for the final round on Sunday.

The tournament is being staged in northeastern South Africa at the Leopard Creek Country Club, which borders the famed Kruger National Park wildlife reserve.

While female golfers wear shorts on the European, Asian and American tours, males have always worn shoes, trousers, a golf shirt and, usually, a cap when competing on those circuits.

Since 2016, males have been permitted to wear shorts during practice rounds on the European Tour, but trousers had to be worn during the four rounds of a competition.

Four-time major winner Ernie Els from South Africa welcomed the historic decision, which was reached after talks between the golfers, European Tour officials and the host club.

"It is very nice when common sense comes into play," said the two-time winner of both the British Open and US Open championships and a star attraction in the Dunhill field.