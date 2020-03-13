UrduPoint.com
European Volleyball Confederation Postpones Almost All Competitions Until April 3

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:43 PM

All competitions under the auspices of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), with the exception of the CEV Volleyball Cup semifinals between two Russian clubs, were postponed until April 3 due to the situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the CEV said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) All competitions under the auspices of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), with the exception of the CEV Volleyball Cup semifinals between two Russian clubs, were postponed until April 3 due to the situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the CEV said on Friday.

"Further to the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak across Europe and the latest measures adopted by national and European authorities to fight against the pandemic, the CEV board of Administration has decided to postpone all CEV events until April 3, 2020," the statement says.

However, CEV Volleyball Cup 2020 semifinal matches between Lokomotiv Novosibirsk and Zenit Saint Petersburg will be held on March 19 and 26 in Novosibirsk and Saint Petersburg, respectively, as scheduled, the CEV said.

At the moment, European men's and women's volleyball club tournaments that have not been completed include Champions League, CEV Volleyball Cup and Challenge Cup.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) has also suspended all its tournaments until April 12 due to the coronavirus.

This decision affects matches of the women's qualifiers for the 2020 European Championship, including with the participation of the Russian national team; the men's and women's Champions League, where the Rostov-Don handball team plays; the men's and women's Challenge Cups, where the Viktor Stavropol men's club plays; and the EHF Women's Cup.

