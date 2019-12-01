UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Evacuations In Philippines As Typhoon Threatens SEA Games

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:30 PM

Evacuations in Philippines as typhoon threatens SEA Games

Clark, Philippines, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The Philippines has begun evacuating thousands of people, local officials said Sunday, as a powerful typhoon rumbled in off the Pacific, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and threatening SEA Games venues.

Forecasters expect Typhoon Kammuri to hit Monday evening or Tuesday morning, packing gusts of 170 kilometres (105 miles) per hour and maximum sustained winds of 140 kph.

The storm entered Philippine territory Saturday evening, shortly before President Rodrigo Duterte and boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao launched the Games with a colourful opening ceremony.

This year's Games in Clark, Manila and Subic, which run through to December 11, are particularly complex with a record 56 sports across dozens of venues that are in some cases hours apart by car, even before Manila's notorious gridlock traffic is factored in.

Organisers have said there are contingency plans in place for a typhoon, including possible cancellations of outdoor events of the Games, which are mostly in the main Philippine island of Luzon in the country's north.

Some local government units in central Bicol region have started evacuating people.

More than 800 families (about 3,000 to 4,000 people) are already in evacuation centres, mostly in schools and gymnasiums in Camarines Norte, the disaster management office of the province said.

Local officials were still evacuating some areas so the number was expected to rise, the office added.

Most of those evacuated live in coastal areas and low-lying places where flash floods and landslides are possible due to heavy rains that will be brought by the typhoon.

These are all preemptive evacuations and no mandatory evacuation has been ordered yet, the disaster management office said.

School classes and work in the government in some towns have also been suspended for Monday and Tuesday in anticipation of the heavy rains.

The Philippines, which last hosted the Games in 2005, are aiming to win the most medals, and history is on their side: seven of the last 11 SEA Games hosts have topped the table, reflecting the tradition of rewriting the sporting programme to suit local strengths.

The hosts got off to a flying start on Sunday, scooping several golds at the Dancesport competition and topped the medal table shortly after 1:00 pm with 13 overall.

Around 8,750 athletes and team officials are expected at this year's 30th edition -- the biggest ever -- and there are some 12,000 volunteers. Organisers hope more than 500 million viewers will tune in on tv.

In an eclectic programme, Olympic sports like swimming and athletics sit side-by-side with regional favourites such as martial arts pencak silat, arnis and wushu, and this year athletes will even battle an obstacle race course in Manila.

Related Topics

Storm Sports Car Traffic Manila Philippines December Sunday Olympics TV All Government Race Million Boxing Rains

Recent Stories

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

13 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al ..

13 hours ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.