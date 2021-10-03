UrduPoint.com

Evans Leads Rally Of Finland As Title-chasing Ogier Fifth

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Evans leads Rally of Finland as title-chasing Ogier fifth

Jyväskylä, Finland, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Elfyn Evans stormed into the lead of the Rally of Finland on Saturday as Sebastien Ogier, chasing an eighth world title, ended the day in fifth place.

Evans, behind the wheel of a Toyota, began the day in third place but swept four stages in the morning to take a firm grip on the event, widely regarded as the fastest on the circuit.

The Welsh flyer leads Hyundai's Ott Tanak, who took three stages in the afternoon, by 9.

1sec.

That was enough for the Estonian to snatch second place from Irish teammate Craig Breen who is almost 20 seconds behind Evans.

Finland's Esapekka Lappi, in a private Toyota entry, is fourth with world champion Ogier, in another factory Toyota, at 1min 23.7sec off the pace.

Ogier was seventh at the start of the day but benefitted from the retirements of young Finnish teammate Kalle Rovanpera and Belgium's Thierry Neuville.

Four more stages will be raced on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Young Lead Craig Ireland Belgium Finland Sunday Event From Toyota Hyundai Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

9 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

9 minutes ago
 Sheikh condemns terrorists' attack on security for ..

Sheikh condemns terrorists' attack on security forces

9 minutes ago
 Enhancing exports top priority of govt: Shaukat Ta ..

Enhancing exports top priority of govt: Shaukat Tarin

9 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

12 minutes ago
 Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations Leag ..

Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations League finals

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.