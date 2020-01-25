Evans takes Monte Carlo lead from Toyota teammate Ogier

Welsh driver Elfyn Evans took over the Monte Carlo Rally lead from his Toyota teammate Sebastien Ogier on Saturday

Gap, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Welsh driver Elfyn Evans took over the Monte Carlo Rally lead from his Toyota teammate Sebastien Ogier on Saturday.

Ogier, going for his eighth Monte Carlo win, led overnight but after clocking the quickest time in the 10th stage Evans held a 4.9 second cushion over the Frenchman.

"It was a good special," said Evans, who took third behind the Hyundai of Thierry Neuville in Saturday's opening stage.

Ogier was upbeat at the midway point on the third day of the season-opener.

"I'm happy to be in this position now as the conditions were very tricky and the road difficult to read," said the six-time former champion.

Later he reckoned he'd been "too cautious".

Saturday afternoon's two specials also went to Neuville, third overall at 6.4s.

The Belgian has been left to fly the flag for the Korean constructor with fourth-placed Sebastien Loeb after world champion Ott Tanak's debut for Hyundai ended prematurely with a spectacular crash on Friday.

The Estonian and his co-driver miraculously walked away unharmed after their car somersaulted off an icy road in the fourth stage and plunging 100 metres down a hillside.