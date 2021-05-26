UrduPoint.com
Evenepoel Falls Again On Giro D'Italia

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:23 PM

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel, making his comeback nine months after a serious crash, fell again in Wednesday's 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel, making his comeback nine months after a serious crash, fell again in Wednesday's 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider went over the security barrier in a mass fall on the descent down the San Valentino Pass involving six other riders including Italian Giulio Ciccone.

After several minutes the 21-year-old managed to get back in his bike and head towards the finish line 28km away at Sega di Ala.

Evenepoel fractured his pelvis after hitting a bridge wall and plunging into a ravine during the Tour of Lombardy in Italy last August.

That horror crash ended a run of success in all four stage races he had taken part in last season, including the Tour of Poland.

