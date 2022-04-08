UrduPoint.com

Evenepoel Takes Control Of Tour Of Basque Country Before Final Stage

Muhammad Rameez Published April 08, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Evenepoel takes control of Tour of Basque Country before final stage

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel grabbed the overall lead on the Tour of the Basque Country on Friday after finishing third in the fifth and penultimate stage behind Spanish winner Carlos Rodriguez

Eibar, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel grabbed the overall lead on the Tour of the Basque Country on Friday after finishing third in the fifth and penultimate stage behind Spanish winner Carlos Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 21, made his break 14km from the line claiming his first professional victory with a solo finish on the final climb, seven seconds clear of Colombian Ineos teammate Daniel Felipe Martinez.

Evenepoel crossed in third a further two seconds adrift after the 164km stage over rugged terrain from Zamudio to Mallabia which culminated in a slippery climb in wet conditions.

Race favourites, including Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, the defending champion, and French world champion Julian Alaphilippe, were nearly a minute and a half off the pace.

"It happened as we had planned," insisted Roglic, despite being left behind with a few other leading riders on the last pass, the Alto de Karabieta, 16km from the finish.

Quick-Step rider Evenepoel has a two-second advantage on Felipe Martinez heading into Saturday's sixth stage finale which includes seven climbs over a 135.7km run between Eibar and Arrate.

Related Topics

World Lead Slovenia From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Kramatorsk Attacked by Same Ukrainian Brigade That ..

Kramatorsk Attacked by Same Ukrainian Brigade That Hit Donetsk in March - DPR Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI believes in serving masses irrespectively: Usm ..

PTI believes in serving masses irrespectively: Usman Dar

3 minutes ago
 CPO holds crime review meeting

CPO holds crime review meeting

8 minutes ago
 UK Queen Elizabeth II to Miss Maundy Thursday Chur ..

UK Queen Elizabeth II to Miss Maundy Thursday Church Service - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Kiev Will Not Evade Responsibility for Strike on K ..

Kiev Will Not Evade Responsibility for Strike on Kramatorsk - Russian Foreign Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Kiev Will Not Evape Responsibility for Strike on K ..

Kiev Will Not Evape Responsibility for Strike on Kramatorsk - Russian Foreign Mi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.