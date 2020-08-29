UrduPoint.com
Evenepoel Team Claim Suspect Object Taken From Ravine Crash Was Vitamin Drink

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

The Belgian team being probed over Remco Evenepoel's spectacular ravine plunge in Italy two weeks ago say they have nothing to hide and that an object taken from their stricken rider was a vitamin drink

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Belgian team being probed over Remco Evenepoel's spectacular ravine plunge in Italy two weeks ago say they have nothing to hide and that an object taken from their stricken rider was a vitamin drink.

World cycling body's president David Lappartient said late Friday the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) had been given the dossier and images of the crash and its aftermath.

"We want to understand a little more about an object that was taken from Remco Evenpoel's back pocket," the UCI boss told reporters in Nice.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step team responded in a statement Saturday: "We have been contacted by CADF. As we have already said the object removed from Remco's pocket was a nutritional drink." Images from the August 15 fall on the Tour of Lombardy, which left the promising Belgian with a broken pelvis, indicate that the rider's sports director Davide Bramati removed an object from his pocket, sparking debate on social media it could have been some kind of illegal transmitter.

"The sports director said they were first alerted to the crash because they stopped receiving data from him. What data are they talking about here?" Lappartient asked.

"It is banned to transmit certain information. If it's just about his location then that's okay, but there can be no other data transmissions."Rising star Evenepoel, just 20, was leading the classic one-day race when he misjudged a corner and fell 10 metres (30ft) into a ravine.

This season he won the Tour of Poland and was slated to race the Giro d'Italia in October where he would have been amongst the favourites.

