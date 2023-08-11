Open Menu

Evenepoel Wins Time Trial World Title

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Evenepoel wins time trial world title

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium won the men's time trial world title on Friday ahead of Filippo Ganna of Italy with Britain's Josh Tarling in third

Stirling, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Remco Evenepoel of Belgium won the men's time trial world title on Friday ahead of Filippo Ganna of Italy with Britain's Josh Tarling in third.

Evenepoel, who won the world road race title in Australia last year, completed the 47.8km individual time trial at Stirling in 55min 19sec, 12 seconds ahead of Ganna.

At just 23, reigning Vuelta a Espana champion Evenepoel is the youngest winner of the world time trial title.

Equally impressive on Friday was the performance of 19-year-old Tarling, who produced a breakout time of 56min 07sec to set the early pace.

One of the pre-event favourites, Wout van Aert was down in fifth place with a time of 56min 56sec afer coming second in the road race last Sunday.

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar was in 22nd place.

