Evenpoel stays on the right road to win Brussels Classic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Belgian prodigy Remco Evenepoel made the most of local knowledge as he continued his comeback from a career-threatening injury by winning the Brussels Classic on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Deceuninck rider was part of a seven-man breakaway but five of the others went the wrong way with 20 kilometres to go.

Evenepoel then shed the only other man to stay on the route, another Belgian Aime De Gendt, with 11 kilometres to go and won by 50 seconds.

The victory came a few days over a year since the heavy crash in the Giro di Lombardia, when Evenepoel hit a bridge wall, tumbled into a ravine, breaking his pelvis and damaging a lung.

In the Belgian capital, five of the breakaway riders turned right, but Evenepoel and De Gendt turned left.

"I saw everybody turning right but, as a local of the race, I knew that I had to turn left. It's a pity for the race but I had no reason to wait for my unfortunate companions because the peloton wasn't far away", said Evenepoel, embarrassed by the incident.

It was Evenepoel's second victory in a matter of days. He won Race of the Grapes (Druivenkoers Overijse) on Thursday, in the suburbs of Brussels, after a solo ride of 60 kilometres, but Saturday's event, formerly called Paris-Brussels, is a semi-classic.