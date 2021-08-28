UrduPoint.com

Evenpoel Stays On The Right Road To Win Brussels Classic

Muhammad Rameez 15 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

Evenpoel stays on the right road to win Brussels Classic

Belgian prodigy Remco Evenepoel made the most of local knowledge as he continued his comeback from a career-threatening injury by winning the Brussels Classic on Saturday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Belgian prodigy Remco Evenepoel made the most of local knowledge as he continued his comeback from a career-threatening injury by winning the Brussels Classic on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Deceuninck rider was part of a seven-man breakaway but five of the others went the wrong way with 20 kilometres to go.

Evenepoel then shed the only other man to stay on the route, another Belgian Aime De Gendt, with 11 kilometres to go and won by 50 seconds.

The victory came a few days over a year since the heavy crash in the Giro di Lombardia, when Evenepoel hit a bridge wall, tumbled into a ravine, breaking his pelvis and damaging a lung.

In the Belgian capital, five of the breakaway riders turned right, but Evenepoel and De Gendt turned left.

"I saw everybody turning right but, as a local of the race, I knew that I had to turn left. It's a pity for the race but I had no reason to wait for my unfortunate companions because the peloton wasn't far away", said Evenepoel, embarrassed by the incident.

It was Evenepoel's second victory in a matter of days. He won Race of the Grapes (Druivenkoers Overijse) on Thursday, in the suburbs of Brussels, after a solo ride of 60 kilometres, but Saturday's event, formerly called Paris-Brussels, is a semi-classic.

Related Topics

Brussels Man Event From Race

Recent Stories

Man gunned down in Naseerabad

Man gunned down in Naseerabad

2 minutes ago
 Six accused involved in gutka business arrested

Six accused involved in gutka business arrested

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's Saleh Says Doha Talks Marked 'Beginn ..

Afghanistan's Saleh Says Doha Talks Marked 'Beginning of the End'

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to continue freedom struggle in IIOJK ti ..

Kashmiris to continue freedom struggle in IIOJK till last drop of blood: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan bags a gold, silver & bronze in Asian Mix ..

Pakistan bags a gold, silver & bronze in Asian Mixed Martial Arts in Kyrgyzstan

15 minutes ago
 Norris in mega crash in rain-hit Belgian Grand Pri ..

Norris in mega crash in rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.