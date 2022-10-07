UrduPoint.com

Ever-consistent Rizwan Leads Pakistan To Yet Another Win

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2022 | 01:02 PM

Ever-consistent Rizwan leads Pakistan to yet another win

This was wicketkeeper’s sixth half-century in last eight innings as he made 78 not out off 50 balls – hitting seven fours and two sixes.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2022) Mohammad Rizwan scored yet another half-century as Pakistan kicked off their tri-series campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval on Friday. Brilliant spells in the middle from Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Mohammad Nawaz restricted Bangladesh to 146 for eight after Pakistan posted 167 for five.

Rizwan and Babar Azam (22 off 25) added 52 runs for the first wicket in 7.1 overs. The ever-consistent opener then added 42 more runs with Shan Masood, who made 31 off 22.

Bangladesh captain Nurul Hasan had elected to field after winning the toss and Pakistan set a 168-run target.

Pakistan’s pacers were too hot to handle for the Bangladesh openers and Wasim struck in the fifth over as he accounted for Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10 off 11). His opening partner Sabbir Rahman (14 off 18) followed him the next over, getting caught and bowled off Haris Rauf.

Litton Das and Afif Hossain made 35 off 26 and 25 off 23 and Yasir Ali, batting at seven, top-scored with 42 not out off 21 (five fours and two sixes).

Nawaz struck on consecutive balls in the 13th over to curtail Litton’s stay at the crease. The next ball he sent Mosaddek Hossain back to the pavilion.

After dismissing Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed on the first two balls of the penultimate over, Wasim finished with three for 24. Mohammad Nawaz returned two for 25.

The next match of the tri-series will see Pakistan take on hosts New Zealand tomorrow.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 167-5, 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Shan Masood 31, Babar Azam 22; Taskin Ahmed 2-25)

Bangladesh 146-8, 20 overs (Yasir Ali 42 not out, Litton Das 35, Afif Hossain 25; Mohammad Wasim Jnr 3-24, Mohammad Nawaz 2-25)

Player of the match – Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

