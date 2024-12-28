Open Menu

Evergreen Brignone Wins Giant Slalom To End Semmering Drought

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Evergreen Brignone wins giant slalom to end Semmering drought

Federica Brignone broke her own record as the oldest winner of a women's World Cup ski race Saturday as the 34-year-old Italian triumphed in the giant slalom in Semmering

Semmering, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Federica Brignone broke her own record as the oldest winner of a women's World Cup ski race Saturday as the 34-year-old Italian triumphed in the giant slalom in Semmering.

Brignone, who won the season-opening event in Soelden in October, led after the first run in Austria and finished 0.57 seconds clear of Sweden's Sara Hector to wrap up her 29th career World Cup victory.

"I'm again the oldest winner, I would like to beat my record once again," said Brignone. "I'm just trying to get better and better. I need to push my limit even higher every year.

"

Alice Robinson of New Zealand completed the podium, 0.90sec adrift, as defending World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami slid down seven places to ninth after a disastrous second leg.

"It was not easy the second run, but the slope was amazing. It's my first podium here in Semmering. It's an amazing Christmas and New Year's present to myself," said Brignone.

"Since the summer training sessions I've had a good feeling in the giant slalom... January is going to be a very busy month, there are the Italian stages which matter a lot to me," she added.

