UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Everton Can Cope Without Injured Digne, Says Ancelotti

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:46 PM

Everton can cope without injured Digne, says Ancelotti

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident his squad can cope with the loss of France international defender Lucas Digne for up to three months

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident his squad can cope with the loss of France international defender Lucas Digne for up to three months.

The 27-year-old left-back is to have surgery on Monday on an ankle injury sustained in training this week, leaving the Toffees boss with only the inexperienced Niels Nkounkou as cover.

"It is a big loss because he is one of the best left-backs in Europe at the moment but we have to manage this," said Ancelotti of Digne.

"I think we will be able to adapt to the loss of Lucas Digne for two or three months.

"Three centre-backs can be an option still. We can use (Alex) Iwobi on the left without problem as a wing-back so we will see." Ancelotti has issues on the other side of his defence as well. Seamus Coleman is still absent with a hamstring injury and Jonjoe Kenny, while available, is not fully fit.

Ancelotti's original decision to switch to a 3-4-3 system was an attempt to improve Everton's defensive solidity -- they have conceded two or more goals in their past six matches after a bright start to the season.

The Italian, whose side host Leeds on Saturday, admitted the formation is still a work in progress and there remain issues to iron out.

"Of course we have to be concerned, we have to be worried, because we conceded too many goals. It is too much," he added.

"We are working on this. It is true we scored a lot of goals in these first games, we were really efficient up front and our strikers did really well in this period, but we conceded too much.

"We have to avoid this and we have to have, in one word, balance."

Related Topics

Europe France Progress Leeds Best

Recent Stories

Some of Switzerland's super-rich feel Covid crunch ..

5 minutes ago

Livestock processing may pose a COVID-19 public he ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner bans wedding events at night from Dec ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Protests in Connection With Entry of US Des ..

5 minutes ago

Khurshid thanks Prime Minister for his nomination ..

21 minutes ago

ASEAN Became China's Top Trade Partner in 1st Half ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.