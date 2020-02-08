UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Everton Charge Into European Contention With Palace Win

Muhammad Rameez 14 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 08:50 PM

Everton charge into European contention with Palace win

London, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Everton moved up to seventh and within five points of the Premier League top four as their resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti continued with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the goals for the Toffees, who have won five and drawn two of eight league games since the Italian took charge in December.

"Since I arrived the team did a fantastic job," Ancelotti told BT Sport. "Now we have a possibility to think about Europa League."At the other end of the table, Palace are looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

Related Topics

Job December Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

8 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.