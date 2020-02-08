Everton charge into European contention with Palace win

London, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Everton moved up to seventh and within five points of the Premier League top four as their resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti continued with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the goals for the Toffees, who have won five and drawn two of eight league games since the Italian took charge in December.

"Since I arrived the team did a fantastic job," Ancelotti told BT Sport. "Now we have a possibility to think about Europa League."At the other end of the table, Palace are looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.