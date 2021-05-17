Everton have to stop being generous hosts, says Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton "are going to change next season", beginning with turning round their dreadful home form having lost nine times at Goodison Park this term

Sunday's 1-0 defeat by bottom-placed Sheffield United summed up their home woes which all but ended their hopes of qualifying for European competition next season.

They probably need to win their remaining two matches to have a chance, one of which is away to champions Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Everton are eighth, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham with a vastly inferior goal difference.

The Jekyll and Hyde nature of Everton's season is reflected in 11 wins away from home -- their most in a top-flight campaign since 1984-85, when they won the title.

However, the nine home defeats is the most at Goodison since 1993-94, when they were almost relegated.

"For next season, we are going to change," Ancelotti told the BBC.