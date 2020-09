London, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Everton completed the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on Monday, reuniting the Colombian playmaker with manager Carlo Ancelotti for a third time.

The Premier League club are reported to have paid 22 million ($29 million) for the 29-year-old, who was top scorer at the 2014 World Cup.