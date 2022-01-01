UrduPoint.com

Everton Sign Ukrainian Left-back Mykolenko

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 01, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Everton sign Ukrainian left-back Mykolenko

Everton have completed the signing of Ukraine international defender Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev for a reported fee of 18 million ($24 million).

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Everton have completed the signing of Ukraine international defender Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev for a reported fee of 18 million ($24 million).

The 22-year-old left-back, who has won 21 caps for his country, has signed a four-year deal keeping him at Goodison Park until June 2026.

Mykolenko told Everton tv: "I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.

"I am 22 but I don't feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player.

" Mykolenko was part of the Ukraine side that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and has Champions League experience over the past two seasons with Dynamo.

He is expected to replace Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour with manager Rafael Benitez and been linked with a January move to Chelsea.

The Toffees were badly in need of reinforcements due to an injury crisis that has derailed Benitez's first season in charge after a positive start.

Everton are due to return to action at home to Brighton on Sunday after their previous two matches against Burnley and Newcastle were called off due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Related Topics

Football Ukraine Newcastle Kiev Brighton Euro January June Sunday 2020 TV From Chelsea Premier League Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Excise police seizes 120 Kg Charas

Excise police seizes 120 Kg Charas

13 seconds ago
 Indiscriminate development continue in all distric ..

Indiscriminate development continue in all districts of Karachi: Administrator

15 seconds ago
 Tsitsipas struggles with elbow injury at ATP Cup

Tsitsipas struggles with elbow injury at ATP Cup

16 seconds ago
 Fawad, Farrukh grieve over APP journalist's demise ..

Fawad, Farrukh grieve over APP journalist's demise in traffic accident

18 seconds ago
 Public issues being resolved on priority: DC

Public issues being resolved on priority: DC

3 minutes ago
 Federal Govt purchases 250 b vaccines: Farrukh Hab ..

Federal Govt purchases 250 b vaccines: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.