Every post a winning one for flat convert Crowley

Jim Crowley admits to a stubborn streak but it served him well in switching from riding over jumps to the flat despite "nine out of 10 people" warning him he would not make i

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Jim Crowley admits to a stubborn streak but it served him well in switching from riding over jumps to the flat despite "nine out of 10 people" warning him he would not make it.

The wisdom of the 42-year-old Englishman's call 16 years ago is plain to see as he was offered the prime job of first choice jockey to Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum in 2016.

That gilt-lined job offer came after he was crowned champion jockey that year.

He rode 46 winners in a month that season, breaking the long-standing record of 45 held by legends Gordon Richards and Fred Archer, and now is just seven shy of reaching 2000 career wins.

He hopes that one of those who helps him get to that mark will be the great sprinter Battaash who bids for back-to-back wins in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday.

Battaash has the festival to himself in terms of superstar status with the other two great horses presently in training, Enable and Stradivarius, resting.

Crowley has formed as strong a bond with Battaash as Frankie Dettori has with Enable and Stradivarius -- but it could all have been very different had he been more open to advice.

"Guy Harwood (former top flat trainer best known for 1986 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe champion Dancing Brave) is my father-in-law and he put the idea in my head," Crowley told AFP by phone on Wednesday.

"Also I was quite small for a jump jockey and I was gradually getting more rides on the flat.

"Nine of out 10 said you won't make it but I had a little bit of a 'Up yours' attitude.

"I thought what have I got to lose.

"Also I had one eye on training in the future and I thought it would be valuable experience to learn." Crowley concedes the "camaraderie of the jumps jockey weighing room" is better.

"At the time I thought flat racing is for sissies," said Crowley, whose natural instinct was to ride over jumps with his parents training point to pointers.

However, given the passage of time his opinion has changed markedly.

"Now I am washing in different water!" he says laughing.