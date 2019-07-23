UrduPoint.com
Ewan Wins Again As Alaphilippe Keeps Tour Lead

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:41 PM

Ewan wins again as Alaphilippe keeps Tour lead

Caleb Ewan sprinted to his second victory on the Tour de France on Tuesday as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the overall lead after stage 16, where Geraint Thomas fell but finished with all the main contenders

Nmes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Caleb Ewan sprinted to his second victory on the Tour de France on Tuesday as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the overall lead after stage 16, where Geraint Thomas fell but finished with all the main contenders.

As France was experiencing a heatwave defending champion Thomas mis-timed a curb and was left with a gash on his left leg after hitting the tarmac hard on the 177km run around the southern city of Nimes.

