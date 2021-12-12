UrduPoint.com

Ex-Arsenal Forward Diawara To Coach Guinea At Africa Showpiece

Muhammad Rameez 20 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

Ex-Arsenal forward Diawara to coach Guinea at Africa showpiece

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Kaba Diawara, who had spells for Arsenal and West Ham, will coach Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations next year, the country's federation said Sunday.

The 45-year-old French-born former Guinea international took over temporarily after French coach Didier Six was sacked when Guinea failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Sega Diallo, the vice president of a crisis committee set up by the Guinean federation, told AFP Diawara will lead the team into the Africa Cup of Nations which takes place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

Diawara made 10 appearances for Arsenal in 1999 after signing from Bordeaux. He went on to play for Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain before making six appearances on loan at West Ham.

Guinea will be counting on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita to lead the West African nation's challenge in Cameroon.

