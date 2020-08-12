Ex-Arsenal midfielder Coquelin leaves Valencia for Villareal

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has joined Villarreal from Valencia on a four-year deal, both Spanish clubs announced on Wednesday.

Local media reported the deal for the 29-year-old, who left the Premier League side in 2018 after a decade-long spell, is worth eight million Euros ($9.

42 million).

Villarreal will feature in next season's Europa League under the guidance of former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery.

Coquelin was part of the Valencia team that finished ninth in La Liga after a miserable season for the club, during which supporters grew increasingly disillusioned with the ownership of Singaporean businessman Peter Lim.