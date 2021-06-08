UrduPoint.com
Ex-Arsenal Women's Manager Montemurro Appointed Juve Coach

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Ex-Arsenal women's manager Montemurro appointed Juve coach

Milan, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Australian Joe Montemurro has been appointed head coach of the Juventus women's team, the Italian club announced on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old, who left the Arsenal women's team last month, will take over the Italian champions on July 1.

Montemurro joined the Gunners in November 2017 having previously coached Melbourne City Women, winning the League Cup in 2018, and the Women's Super League title for the first time in seven years in 2019.

Arsenal finished third in the league the past two seasons.

Montemurro, whose family are of Italian descent, replaces Rita Guarino who had coached the Turin-based outfit since they were formed in 2017.

Guarino won seven trophies with Juve -- four Serie A titles, the 2019 Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cup triumphs.

