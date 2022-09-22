Ex-Austrian female judoka to train promising GB athletes besides attempting K2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Four-time Austrian female Olympic judoka Sabrina Filzmoser is planning to visit Pakistan in July-August, next year to attempt K2 (8,611-metre), the world's second highest peak.

"Sabrina has contacted us and told us that she wants to realize a project in Pakistan next year to support judo here while cycling from sea level in Karachi to climb K2," Masood Ahmed, vice president of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) told APP on Thursday.

The 42-year-old Austrian, who owns two world bronze medals and as many European titles in judo in her division (-57kg), did a similar project in May this year on Mount Everest by successfully reaching atop the world's highest peak.

"We are in touch with her. She has also talked about the possibilities of supporting Pakistani judokas by training them at the K2 base camp during her expedition.

"We've told her that we'll be more than happy to welcome her and help her in accomplishing K2 mission," Masood said.

He said President PJF, Col Junaid Alam had assured all possible support to Sabrina.

"Currently, we are working on the initial modalities of the project.

"We've also informed Gilgit-Baltistan Judo Association. Sabrina has also been world number 1, claiming two medals from the world championships besides lifting European champion title twice. Our promising athletes from the area (Gilgit-Baltistan) will be available to learn the skills and get valuable tips from her at the K2 base camp," he added.

According to Masood, Sabrina's expedition would be fully backed by IJF. "She is an IJF Climate Ambassador and has made it her mission to live true to that role. Through her activities she is contributing to educate people about the serious issue of climate change.

"Pakistan is among the countries, which are highly vulnerable to climate change. We hope her K2 mission will go a long way in educating communities about the gravity of the issue. We'll join her project," he added.

