UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Brazilian Football Chief Teixeira Banned For Life

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:43 PM

Ex-Brazilian football chief Teixeira banned for life

Ex-Brazilian football chief Ricardo Teixeira was banned for life from football on Friday for bribery, FIFA announced

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Ex-Brazilian football chief Ricardo Teixeira was banned for life from football on Friday for bribery, FIFA announced.

World football's governing body said the Brazilian was banned and fined one million Swiss francs (907,000 Euros) for taking bribes for marketing and media rights for continental and Brazilian football competitions between 2006 and 2012.

Teixeira, the 72-year-old ex-son-in-law of the late former FIFA president Joao Havelange, is also a former FIFA executive committee and standing committee member.

FIFA said in a statement that its investigation into Teixeira focused on "bribery schemes" carried out between 2006 and 2012 "in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights" for competitions run by the federations (CBF) of Brazil, South America (CONMEBOL) and North and Central America (CONCACAF).

Related Topics

Football FIFA Brazil Media From Million

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

3 minutes ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Pragmatically Approaches Relations With EU ..

3 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss China as Top Challenge at Next Wee ..

3 minutes ago

Tackling Climate Change Should Be European Parliam ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.